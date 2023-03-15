Basketball jerseys: engineered for ambition
Rep your team colours and show your support in a Nike basketball jersey. Get the look of the greatest athletes with authentic colours and designs. Premium trim details, like team jock tags and heat-applied graphics, nod to each team's rich history and heritage – and add some spark to your on-court look. But appearance isn't everything. Wearing a Nike basketball jersey will help you deliver in key moments, with clever performance-based designs. Our basketball kits give you freedom of movement, and keep you cool and comfortable, as you dribble, pass and shoot.
Stay cool and focussed
Keep your cool when the game hots up, with a basketball jersey featuring Nike Dri-FIT Technology. This specially designed fabric takes sweat away from the skin, where it evaporates fast. You're left feeling fresh, dry, and ready for anything. Nike basketball vests are also made with double-knit fabric, which lets warm air out and cool air in – so you can keep your mind on the game. Plus, the super-breathable material feels smooth and soft against the skin, so you'll stay comfortable – whether you're performing quick cuts on the court, or cheering in the arena.
Choose a basketball jersey made for movement
As a basketball player, you know a thing or two about being quick. That's why a basketball vest that helps you move freely and easily is crucial. Nike basketball jerseys are made from lightweight, airy fabric that leaves you feeling sharp, on the ball, and ready to go in any direction. Our jerseys with side splits are built for ultimate movement. These splits allow the fabric to move as you do, while dropped hems provide extra coverage as you reach. Plus, the neckline and armhole binding mean your basketball vest has the durability to withstand rapid movements, game after game.
Find your courtside style
For maximum comfort, choose a straight-hemmed basketball jersey. The easy, relaxed fit means you're free to move – whether you're shooting hoops, training with the team, or chilling with friends. Our loose-fitting basketball jerseys look good from all angles, so you'll feel confident as you smash the competition. Go for Nike basketball jerseys with a dropped hem at the back for a modern feel. Plus, jerseys with a ribbed neckline and armholes guarantee you'll stand out from the crowd. Love basketball from the '90s? Look for vests and patterns that use retro graphics from the golden era of basketball. Drawing on key Nike moments and designs from the past, styles have been reimagined and updated for a contemporary courtside look.
Fight for the future of basketball
We're dedicated to protecting the future of the place we live and play. That's why our basketball kits and jerseys are made from 100% recycled polyester fibres that start life as plastic bottles. These are shredded into flakes, converted into pellets and used to create high-quality yarn. We're proud that our jerseys, made from recycled polyester, produce up to 30% lower emissions than virgin polyester. This means you get high-performance basketball gear while having less impact on the environment.