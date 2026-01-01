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Paris Saint-Germain Air Older Kids' Nike Football Pullover Hoodie - Cargo Khaki/Black

Paris Saint-Germain Air

Older Kids' Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

64,99 €

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This product is currently unavailable

A low-key way to rep Paris Saint-Germain. Featuring a minimalist, toned-down design, this hoodie is made of soft cotton French terry to provide lightweight warmth.


  • Colour Shown: Cargo Khaki/Black
  • Style: HM3665-325
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Paris Saint-Germain Air

64,99 €

A low-key way to rep Paris Saint-Germain. Featuring a minimalist, toned-down design, this hoodie is made of soft cotton French terry to provide lightweight warmth.

Product details

  • Body: 100% cotton. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Cargo Khaki/Black
  • Style: HM3665-325
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′0″ (152cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

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    Paris Saint-Germain Air Older Kids' Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

    Paris Saint-Germain Air

    64,99 €

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