How to run longer without getting tired

Whatever strategy you choose to increase how long you can run without fatiguing as quickly, understanding your rate of perceived exertion (RPE) is critical to avoid running too fast, too early on in your training.

"The typical RPE scale goes from one to 10, but some variations measure from six to 20", Ray says. "Most runners and instructors use the one to 10 scale because it's more intuitive: one is a very light effort, while 10 represents a maximal effort".

Essentially, the RPE scale breaks down in this way:

1–4: light effort; you can hold a conversation

4–6: moderate effort; you can still talk, but are breathing more heavily

6–9: moderate to vigorous effort; runs within this range are more challenging and require you to take short, quick breaths

9–10: maximum effort

When training for endurance, Ray and Ball recommend doing runs at a pace that falls between a three and six RPE score. "By aiming for an easy to moderate effort, runners ensure that they are leaving plenty in the tank for later in the run", Ray says. "I recommend staying as close to a three as possible, but some runners may not be able to run without exceeding that RPE".

Bear in mind that, the longer you stay running, your speed may decrease as your RPE increases – and that's OK. It's natural for your body to begin working harder to keep up with the same pace over a period of time. "The important part is to pace yourself in the beginning to delay this higher RPE for as long as possible".

Ball adds that when you increase your weekly mileage, you should only be increasing by 10 percent. "For example, if you ran 15 miles last week, then the following week, you should only increase it by 1.5 miles", she says.

When you want to start incorporating speed into your training routine, you can do hill workouts or interval training, which should be working more at a six to eight on the RPE scale, Ball says.