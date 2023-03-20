How to Do a Plié, According to Experts

On a basic level, anyone can dance. However, if you want to master a more traditional form of dance like ballet, it's essential to learn the basics. That includes learning how to do a plié, a fundamental move that is often taught early in ballet lessons.

Pliés are often used in ballet classes and performances, along with dance cardio classes. Kendall Nielson, an AFAA-certified dance instructor and owner of a dance studio in Garden City, Idaho, said she'll often use plié squats in her workouts for clients.

"I like to keep the balance of intensity and complexity there", she said.

(Related: What Are the Benefits of Dancing?)

Pliés require some technical skill, and it's important to get the form right if you plan to do more structured dance, said Mahri Relin, MS, NASM CPT

Here's a bit of background on the plié, some common mistakes to avoid and tips on how to master the dance move.