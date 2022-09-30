6 Calf Exercises Physiotherapists Urge You to Do Weekly

"There are two main calf muscles on the backside of the leg: the gastrocnemius and beneath it, the soleus", said Cameron Yuen, D.P.T., CSCS. "Both of these come together at the bottom of the leg to form the Achilles tendon, and that attaches to the bottom of the heel".

The gastrocnemius and soleus—aka, the calf muscles—are what propel you forwards when you run, jump, or do any other movement that requires leg power, Yuen said.

"The gastrocnemius crosses two joints, the knee and ankle, and the soleus crosses over mostly just the ankle", said Megan-Marie Delegas, D.P.T. and Russian Kettlebell Challenge-certified kettlebell coach. Which muscle gets used more primarily depends on the exact movement you're doing, but "if you are a runner, specifically, the most force production is going to be needed from the soleus, because it actually absorbs most of the force", she said.

It's still important, though, to work both muscles regularly so that they can work in tandem.

The main calf muscles also work with the Achilles to involve the foot. "To excel at running or sprinting, you really need the calf muscles to be strong", Melissa Prestipino, D.P.T, said. "When the calf is strong, it helps you to point your toes, push off and accelerate".

Beyond running, the calves play an integral role in any movement that requires triple extension, which refers to the combination of hip extension, knee extension and ankle plantarflexion, Prestipino said.

"In addition to the push-off phase of running, triple extension can also come into play with explosive movements such as during a dumbbell snatch or during competitive lifting including a clean and jerk movement. Doing plyometric movements like squat jumps and box jumps also recruit triple extension exercises", she said.