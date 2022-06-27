Bra By Michaela: Sports Bra Outfits

Bra By Michaela
Michaela DePrince: Sports Bra Style Up
Bra By Michaela is the latest takeover by the ballet world’s contemporary icon, Michaela DePrince. She brings her own spin to dance and our Free to Change issue – a shout out to how we grow as individuals and become stronger versions of ourselves.
For Sports Bra Style Up, we catch up with her in NYC where she shows us how to wear the Nike Alate Sports Bras from day to night – without a workout vibe in sight. Take a look at her different styles below.
1. Nike Alate Bra in white with black sequin mini and shirt
“Y’know the scene – you’re going on a day date and try on about half of your wardrobe before you land on that outfit you’re like “yup, this is the one.” That’s how I feel about this outfit. I love the effortless look. Like how dance looks effortless, but all the steps are completely rehearsed. Wearing the Nike Alate Bra in white has a fresh contrast against my skin and the black sequin mini and shirt. I like the versatility of wearing the bra as a crop top but also being able to button up the shirt, so you just see its outline underneath.”
2. Nike Alate Bra in black with white jeans and trench coat
“You’ll often catch me dancing in the street, I walk along practising my arms like, all the time. So, I love how the Nike Alate Bra gives me freedom to move more than other sports bras. This look was cool. I liked the duality of classic and modernity in the black (bra) and white (jeans and trench). Anything that makes me feel comfortable but also empowered is the perfect balance. If I’m not feeling super certain about myself, I love that I can put something on that makes me feel “you’ve got this, you can make your day better with this outfit.” Something that gives you power. I feel like if I wore this to a meeting, I’d kill it.”
3. Nike Alate Bra in black with leather trousers and red shirt
“I kinda forgot that the Nike Alate Bra is something I’d also wear to do a workout in, when I pulled this look together. It totally had sexy crop top vibes with leather trousers, which I absolutely loved. It made me feel great when I wore it out. It was so comfortable, I adored that. And the pop of red from the shirt and platforms made it really fun. I’d wear this look out to a cool club with girlfriends. Y’know, the sort of place where you enter through the kitchen of some unassuming place and at the back there’s a door to this club playing the best music, you just want to start dancing.”