Athleisure has become the de-facto way to dress when working from home or running errands on the weekends. Consider leggings a go-to staple for any outfit.

To style, choose either a sporty jacket or an oversized jumper from your wardrobe to pair with your favourite Nike leggings. When it comes to shoes, a cool pair of sneakers are comfortable and complement just about any outfit featuring leggings.

(Related: The Best Nike Workout Leggings for Women)

Don't be afraid to incorporate some colour or texture into these outfits with leggings. Think: A statement coat or a pair of colourful shoes that can be styled with other trousers as well, like a light-wash pair of jeans or even a comfy tank dress.

Below, find six outfit ideas for how to style leggings for a day out, whether that means hitting up a weekend yoga class or having a relaxed coffee catch-up with friends.