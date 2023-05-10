How to Clean Baseball Trousers in 6 Easy Steps

A fresh pair of baseball trousers doesn't stay crisp or white for long. After players slide into home base or lunge for a catch, their white baseball trousers will carry the proof of playing hard—often accumulating stains from grass, dirt, sweat and more.

When the game is done, the next task is to clean those baseball trousers so they'll continue to look bright inning after inning. Below, check out six simple steps to clean baseball trousers at home, including tips to remove even the most stubborn stains.

Tip: For best results (and less work), wash your baseball trousers as soon as possible. The longer sweat and stains sit, the harder they are to clean.