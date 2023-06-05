How to stop shoes from squeaking

Sometimes it's not excess moisture that makes a shoe creak but the lack of it. A dried-out shoe can make noise as well, especially when shoes are made from leather. To address the issue, use leather conditioner to moisturise the shoe and keep it from squeaking.

To get started, remove the shoelaces first, then dab a small amount of conditioner onto a clean cloth. Work in small, circular motions to gently rub it into the leather uppers, focusing your attention on any natural creases that have formed.

Leather shoes also sometimes squeak when the laces rub against the tongue of the shoe. You can use saddle soap—a special compound meant to clean, condition and protect leather—to fix the sound.

Apply the soap to a damp cloth and rub onto the tongues, creating a lather. Wipe it away with a clean, damp cloth or sponge. If you don't have saddle soap, leather conditioner will work for this as well.

(Related: 3 easy ways to clean shoelaces)