Exercises to Strengthen Your Lower Back, According to Experts

When it comes to exercise, one of the core (pun intended) areas to exercise is the lower back. This area is considered the body's stabiliser and consists of muscles that support abdominal strength.

Not to mention, when you don't exercise and move your lower back, those muscles can start to weaken and might lead to lower-back pain. While workout methods like Yoga, Barre and Pilates feature movements that support the lower back, there are also specific exercises to strengthen lower-back muscles in a targeted way that you can try at home or at the gym.

"It's important to strengthen the lower back in order to build a solid foundation for movement", said Kacie Shively, DPT, ACSM-EP "The stronger your lower back is, the less likely you are to get hurt when [you] put it to the test".