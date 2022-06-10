(Bra) by Dina | Sports Bra Style

"This was my favourite look. I loved the brown and black together with the loud pop from the bra’s print. Sometimes when I’m dressing up, I like to challenge myself to step outside of my comfort zones, and multicolour combos are on my mini mental list to push myself to wear more often. I naturally gravitate to monochrome and could live in that all day everyday with just small tonal shifts. But sometimes you have to switch things up! So, for me, that was mixing brown and black today. I loved the vibrant print of the sports bra and the way that the print was part of the leggings and exaggerated the silhouette. So cute!”

