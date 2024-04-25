Best wireless bras by Nike

When it comes to support, an underwire has become a standard in most bras. Yet, there are many wireless bras with excellent support to consider. There are even great wireless bra options in plus sizes.

"Wireless bras are a great option for low, medium and high support", says Nike Senior Product Line Manager Emme McAtee. When developing a bra for Nike, "we obsess over the fit of the bra band to ensure it will properly support the breast tissue. We also utilise stabilisers in the straps to reduce bounce".

Making the best wireless bra choice isn't just about comfort, although that's super important. Wireless bras, if appropriately designed, can also provide critical support. A study in Frontiers in Sports and Active Living found that greater breast support can improve running performance, and other research noted that less breast support can make you fatigue faster and change how effectively you breathe—both during a workout and in everyday life.

Here's a look at some of the best wireless bras from Nike, which have all been designed for proper support, even in high-intensity activities.