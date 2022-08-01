Delicious Dairy-Free School Snacks, From Dietitians

"Common symptoms include flatulence, bloating, constipation and/or diarrhoea", said Jessica Cording, MS, RD, CDN, INHC. The ACG adds that abdominal cramping or pain, as well as the sudden urge to have a bowel movement, can also occur within two hours of consuming dairy. According to Boston Children's Hospital, approximately 30 to 50 million American children and adults have lactose intolerance.

Another possible reason kids may need to eat dairy free could be due to a cow's milk allergy, which is classified as an immune-system disorder since a protein found in milk triggers their immune defences. A mild or severe reaction can occur, usually in the form of itching, swelling, hives or a rash. In some cases, a milk allergy can cause a potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis response, according to the non-profit organisation Food Allergy Research & Education.

Approximately 2.5 percent of US children under the age of three are allergic to milk, making it the most common food allergy in both babies and adolescents, according to FARE. In fact, a review published in a 2019 issue of Frontiers in Pediatrics reported that food allergies in children (in both developed and developing countries) have increased over the past 20 years. Even though the majority of children will outgrow this condition, a milk allergy remains one of the most common food allergies among adults.

Palinski-Wade strongly urges parents to avoid self-diagnosing their little ones.

"If a child demonstrates discomfort with dairy, I highly recommend allergy testing", she said. "Knowing the exact cause of the issue is the first step in determining which foods [they] can and cannot eat".