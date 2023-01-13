The Best Nike CrossFit Gifts to Shop Now
Buying guide
Empower CrossFit athletes of all levels with gifts from this guide.
Whether they're new to CrossFit or spend almost every day at their local box, the CrossFit athlete in your life can benefit from high-performance Nike accessories, footwear and apparel to level up their CrossFit workout of the day (WOD).
From grippy training shoes built for stability to sweat-wicking apparel and recovery tools, these gift ideas are built to support an intense workout routine.
Check out eight Nike CrossFit gift ideas below.
(Related: The Best Nike CrossFit Clothing to Wear for Your Next WOD)
8 Nike Gifts Ideas for CrossFit Athletes
1. Nike training shoes
Ask any CrossFitter, and they'll rave about the importance of a stable, supportive shoe. WODs call for a range of multi-directional movements, which means a running shoe designed for forward motion won't cut it.
Enter the Nike selection of training shoes. With enough grip and traction to prevent slips and falls and a level of durability primed for high-impact movements, Nike training shoes will keep the CrossFitter in your life light and secure on their feet.
The best Nike shoes for CrossFit have features like a grippy rubber tread, responsive midsole cushioning and a wide, flat heel, making the Nike Metcon shoe an optimal CrossFit gift.
The flat base of the Nike Metcon training shoe helps keep athletes stable while weightlifting, and the rubber outsole provides traction to crush rope climbs. Lightweight mesh throughout the shoe provides breathability to keep air moving. Plus, in the Nike Metcon 9, the Hyperlift plate in the heel is even bigger than in the previous version, providing extra stability during tough workouts.
2. Nike Socks
A pair of Nike socks is always a safe bet—especially for CrossFit athletes. While lengths range from no-show, ankle or crew length, some CrossFitters opt for higher pairs to act as a barrier between their shins and the barbell during deadlifts, for example.
Breathable, sweat-wicking fabric found in Nike training socks helps keep the feet cool and dry, so athletes can avoid the feeling of sweaty, clammy feet once their workout is finished. And light padding underfoot helps absorb some of the shock from box jumps.
From classic white to bold patterns, there's a pair of Nike socks for every CrossFitter's style.
3. Nike Slides
One way to keep a pair of training shoes in top condition is to wear them only during workouts. Gift the CrossFit aficionado in your life a pair of Nike sandals or slides that they can wear to and from the CrossFit box. Plus, comfy slippers or slides are just the thing to give an athlete's feet some much-deserved pampering between workouts.
Slides with Nike Air technology offer cushioning with unbeatable comfort and support. Other features include warm, fleece lining for chilly weather. For something simple, you can't go wrong with a classic pair of no-fuss flip-flops.
4. Nike Pro Workout Apparel
Nike Pro training apparel is built for high-level athletic performance at the gym. From shorts and leggings to tank tops and insulative base layers, this collection contains sweat-wicking training apparel for every weather condition and style of workout.
5. Nike Water Bottles
A Nike water bottle is a budget-friendly and practical gift for a CrossFitter. Opt for stainless-steel styles that keep liquids cold all day. Plus, the durable material can handle getting knocked down or tossed in a gym bag without fear of cracking or spilling.
Nike also offers squeezable designs so athletes can hydrate quickly during rest periods. Tight seals and flip-top lids also ensure there are no leaks or drips. For long sessions or hot-weather workouts, opt for a large, 1893ml jug.
6. Nike Gym Bags
Help your loved one organise their gear with a Nike gym bag. These backpacks and duffels are built with multiple pockets to stash everything from a skipping rope to a change of clean clothes for after a WOD. A durable bag with various pockets ensures that fresh, clean gear can stay separate from sweaty, post-workout items.
(Related: 13 Nike essentials to keep stashed in your gym bag)
7. Nike Sports Bras
From classic racerback designs to high-neck styles to front-closure bras, there are lots of medium- and high-support Nike sports bras well-suited for high-intensity workouts like CrossFit.
Sweat-wicking fabric is a must-have feature of a CrossFit bra; be sure to look for a style that contains Nike Dri-FIT Technology. Consider a Nike Alpha bra for a style with high support. These sports bras offer features like padding, adjustable straps and encapsulated cups for the most customised and comfortable fit.
Alternatively, opt for a bra that comes in both medium- and high-support styles like the classic Nike Swoosh. These bras feature a tight, compressive feel with wide straps and flat seams. In high-support Swoosh styles, the bra's structured support and adjustable band help hold the breasts in place.
(Related: How to find the right Nike sports bra size for you)
8. Nike Gift Card
When in doubt, go for a foolproof Nike gift idea: a gift card. Perfect for when you're short of time or at a loss for what to buy, gift cards guarantee that the CrossFitter in your life can select the best gift for themselves. Give a Nike gift card via email, by post or in person.
Words by Emily DiNuzzo