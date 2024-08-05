The best women's black tracksuit bottoms from Nike
Buying guide
The staple joggers for lounging, working out and everything in between.
Black tracksuit bottoms are a staple that belongs in every woman's wardrobe. They're versatile, comfortable and stylish—worthy of being worn at home, while out running errands and while warming up at the gym. Black Nike tracksuit bottoms come in a range of options—from lightweight to warm and cosy, in fleece or terry—making it easy to choose the style that's best for you based on your needs and preferences.
Ahead, you'll find a collection of women's black tracksuit bottoms to consider adding to your everyday rotation. You'll find plenty of opportunities to break them out.
Best women's black tracksuit bottoms for lounging: Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
When you're relaxing at home, the best black Nike tracksuit bottoms for women are soft and unrestricting. The Phoenix Fleece Tracksuit Bottoms are all that and more. They're ultra soft on the inside, thanks to midweight fleece fabric—soft on the skin, without feeling too heavy. The cut of the tracksuit bottoms is oversized, with an elastic and drawstring waistband designed to sit high on the hips, so you won't have to worry about slipping or feeling constricted. Whether you're enjoying a day relaxing on the sofa or running a few errands, you'll be comfortable sporting these fleece trousers.
Best women's black joggers for the gym: Nike Therma-Fit One
At the gym, the right gear makes all the difference. Black joggers like Nike's Therma-Fit One can be worn solo or layered over bike shorts to allow for maximum versatility at the gym. The lightweight polyester and elastane blend is stretchy and designed with heat-regulating tech, so you are only as sweaty as you want to be. Ribbed cuffs hug your ankles, so your trousers remain snugly in place when you jog, jump or lift.
Best women's black tracksuit bottoms for outdoors: Nike ACG Lungs
Whether you're heading out on an all-day hike or simply taking a stroll through the neighbourhood, these cosy black trousers for women are just the item to keep you comfortable when you're on the move. These tracksuit bottoms are designed with French terry fleece to keep you warm, while a water-repellent finish helps keep fog, mist and rain at bay.
Best versatile black tracksuit bottoms: Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Dress them up or dress them down, the Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Tracksuit Bottoms have a relaxed straight-leg design that walks the line between comfort and style. The lightweight cotton and polyester terry fabric has a drapey feel that mimics the look of relaxed trousers. Try dressing up these women's black tracksuit bottoms with a button-down shirt, or keep things casual with a T-shirt or tank top.
Best women's black tracksuit bottoms for travel: Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
If you have any travel on the horizon, the outfit you wear en route can be just as important as the looks you wear once you arrive. Whether you'll be on a long-haul flight or driving to your destination, Nike's Sportswear Tech Fleece Tracksuit Bottoms are the best black Nike tracksuit bottoms for the job since they are warm and lightweight—ideal for situations when temperatures can fluctuate thanks to changes in air conditioning. As a bonus, a zip pocket keeps essentials like your ID and keys secure.
Words by Aemilia Madden