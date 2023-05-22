Air Jordan 18
Original Release
(2003)
Designer
(TATE KUERBIS)
Artefact of Origin
(DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour
(BLACK/SPORT ROYAL)
Original Price
($175)
Style Code
(305869-041)
Air Jordan 18
Original Release (2003)
Designer (TATE KUERBIS)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (BLACK/SPORT ROYAL)
Original Price ($175)
Style Code (305869-041)
MJ's Final Bow
On 16 April 2003, starting out with a three-minute standing ovation, MJ played his final NBA game in Philadelphia with the Washington Wizards. He went out in style, wearing the AJ 18, which drew on several prior celebrated models to capture the breadth of Jordan's incredible legacy. The AJ 18 once again drew on Italian design and high-end sports cars as its muses, incorporating sleek racing lines, details from F1 racing cars and driving shoes, and the sophisticated stitching of fine Italian dress shoes.
From the Vault
Fit For Royalty
The AJ 18 embodied royalty, with three tasteful colourways in premium materials like suede and leather. The 'Black Royal' pair came with a brush for the black suede, a towel for cleaning and the Air Jordan 18 Driver's Manual booklet. The last Air Jordans that MJ ever wore on the hard court, the AJ 18s reflect the legend's uncompromising standards for even the smallest details.