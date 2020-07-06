The 5 Best At-Home Workouts to Try Now

Stuck indoors and need a sweat? We've got your back—and abs, arms, glutes and legs. Created, used and loved by Nike Master Trainers themselves, these premier at-home workouts only require enough space for your body and minimal to no equipment, but deliver all the good stuff you're craving.



From strength-building circuits and calorie-torching HIIT, to energising activations and relaxing flows, with progressions and modifications to suit any fitness level, the only hurdle in your way now is choosing which one to start first ...