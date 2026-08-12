Women's Dri-FIT sweatshirts and hoodies: designed for maximum comfort
When the intensity rises, stay cool and fresh in a Nike Dri-FIT women's hoodie from our collection. This clever technology works to wick sweat away from your skin and onto the surface of the fabric, where it can evaporate faster. For added breathability, choose a layer with a zip-up front that can be adjusted easily as you train. Need extra coverage? Hooded necks and ribbed trims help lock in warmth. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh across the range, bringing a premium pop to your outfit. Plus, a wide range of colours and graphics makes it easy to find something to suit your unique style. Go bold with statement designs or keep it simple with classic hues.
On chilly days, stay cosy after your workout with a Dri-FIT sweatshirt for women. Oversized shapes give you a roomy fit that can be easily layered over your training gear. Go for a top crafted from cosy French Terry material designed to lock in your body heat between the fibres, providing warmth without weight. When you're playing outside, go for a fitted top that gives you a streamlined shape so you can stay on top of your game. Flexible fabric ensures you get a natural range of movement—whatever the challenge. You can also keep your belongings close, thanks to Dri-FIT women's hoodies with practical pockets.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a Dri-FIT hoodie for women with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.