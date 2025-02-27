Gym & training shoes sale: make every step count
Whether you're taking to the treadmill or blasting through those burpees, get deals on footwear in our gym trainers sale. From neutral tones to bold colours, we've got a pair to complement your look. Expect comfortable footbeds and sleek shapes, all finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh. Plus, sizes for all ages mean everyone can join in. You'll find options for everyday training, as well as shoes created specifically for certain sports, complete with high-performance features. We test extensively in our labs to ensure each pair in our gym shoes sale withstands whatever challenge you throw at them.
Planning high-intensity movement? Cushioned soles help soften the impact as your feet hit the ground. Look out for training shoes on sale with laser-siped foam in the forefoot and midsole to give you flexibility and comfort. Plus, durable foam in the heel enhances stability, so you can keep your form for the next rep. Full-length Zoom Air units deliver excellent energy return, so you get an extra boost while you're working out. And when the temperature rises, lightweight materials keep you moving freely, while mesh panels help your feet breathe when you're digging deep.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. When you see gym trainers on sale with the Sustainable Materials tag, it means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.