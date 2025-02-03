Plus size leggings: train with confidence
At Nike, we believe everyone should be able to workout in comfort. That's why we created our plus size leggings range—to ensure athletes of every size are free to unleash their potential. Expect pro-quality fabrics that work as hard as you do, in a choice of cuts to suit your chosen sport.
Pro-quality fabrics: the freedom to move
So, you're a dedicated runner. A hardworking gym-goer. A committed yoga fan. Whatever your passion, you'll perform at your best in sportswear that's made for the demands of your discipline. Our plus size leggings range includes pieces made with our acclaimed Dri-FIT technology. This fabric wicks away sweat from your skin, so it can dry fast. Meanwhile, added stretch fibres ensure your new leggings flex with you and hold their shape, while opaque materials provide the coverage you need to train with confidence.
Find the fit to suit your discipline
Our plus size leggings and tights come in a choice of cuts to match your needs. Full-length leggings give maximum coverage on cooler days, as well as a clean, fuss-free silhouette that's ideal for dancers. If you'd prefer a lighter, more casual cut, look for cropped and 7/8 styles. Or you can choose bike-length pairs for our lightest and most minimal feel. Keep an eye out for compression fits that ensure extra support and sculpting, and mesh panels that provide ventilation where you need it.
Practical design touches
Athletes everywhere know that a great performance is all in the details. We make our plus size leggings with wide waistbands that stay in place no matter how much you move, and top-stitched seams for extra strength. Meanwhile, seamless sides and contoured fits create a smooth, flattering silhouette. Look out for discreet pockets tucked into the legs or waist, with zip-closed fastenings to keep valuables, such as keys, cards and phones, securely stored.
Curate your style
At Nike, we've always believed athletic apparel should work hard, and look great too. Our plus size leggings range includes bright patterns and bold colourways to add extra flair to your workout gear. In the mood for a low-key, versatile piece? Choose plain capsule shades of black and grey. When it comes to branding, you can keep your outfit understated with discreet badging on the thigh. Or you can opt for maximum standout with branded elastic waistbands and statement prints featuring the Nike Swoosh.
Support our sustainability journey
Because it's never been more important to work and live sustainably, we created Nike's Move to Zero programme. Our goal is simple: to get our business to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To help us get there, we divert plastic bottles from landfill and spin them into high-quality yarns and fabrics for our apparel. We haven't hit our target yet, but we're getting closer every day. Ready to join us in our mission? Choose Nike plus size leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag.