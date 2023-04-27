Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Shorts

      Men's Loose Shorts

      Trousers & TightsShorts
      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (1)
      Loose
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Nike Club
      Nike Club Men's Shorts
      Nike Club
      Men's Shorts
      €39.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon Men's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      €29.99
      Nike SB
      Nike SB Skyring Skate Shorts
      Nike SB
      Skyring Skate Shorts
      €74.99
      Nike Club
      Nike Club Men's Woven Cargo Shorts
      Nike Club
      Men's Woven Cargo Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      €42.99
      Nike Club Alumni
      Nike Club Alumni Men's French Terry Shorts
      Nike Club Alumni
      Men's French Terry Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands'
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands' Men's Shorts
      Just In
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands'
      Men's Shorts
      €74.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite Men's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Standard Issue
      Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Nike Standard Issue
      Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Woven Shorts
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Men's Woven Shorts
      €79.99
      Brazil
      Brazil Men's Fleece Graphic Football Shorts
      Brazil
      Men's Fleece Graphic Football Shorts
      €39.99
      Kevin Durant
      Kevin Durant Men's 20cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
      Kevin Durant
      Men's 20cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Men's 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV
      Men's 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      €114.99
      Nike Starting 5
      Nike Starting 5 Men's Dri-FIT 28cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Nike Starting 5
      Men's Dri-FIT 28cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite Men's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Club Alumni
      Nike Club Alumni Men's French Terry Shorts
      Nike Club Alumni
      Men's French Terry Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's 10" (25.5cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's 10" (25.5cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's 10" (25.5cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's 10" (25.5cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Life
      Nike Life Men's Pleated Chino Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Life
      Men's Pleated Chino Shorts
      €69.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike
      Nike Men's 20cm (approx.) Premium Basketball Shorts
      Member Access
      Nike
      Men's 20cm (approx.) Premium Basketball Shorts
      €89.99
      Nike Circa
      Nike Circa Men's 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Circa
      Men's 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      €79.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 20cm (approx.) Premium Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 20cm (approx.) Premium Basketball Shorts
      €89.99