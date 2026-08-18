Chelsea home kits 2026/27: peak performance on the pitch
Nike's Chelsea F.C. home kits are designed with distinctive details in the club's bold shade of blue. To rep your favourite team, just pull on a Chelsea home shirt and head to the stands or the pitch. On the chest, you'll find the iconic ceremonial lion crest opposite the Nike Swoosh.
Hit the field with confidence in our innovative Aero-FIT technology, designed to keep you cool and dry throughout the match so you can focus on stepping up your game. And that’s not all: our new Chelsea home kit is built for the future, featuring high-performance fabric made with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero, our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future to help protect the future of sport. Just look for the Sustainable Materials tag to join the journey.
When you're stepping onto the field, you need the right support—that's where our Chelsea F.C. football socks come into play. With strategically placed cushioning on the soles, they offer all-day comfort.