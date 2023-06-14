Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      F.C. Barcelona Home Kits & Shirts 2023/24

      Paris Saint-GermainLiverpool F.C.F.C. BarcelonaChelsea F.C.Inter MilanTottenhamAtlético MadridRB Leipzig
      Club Football Teams 
      (1)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (1)
      Home
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Match Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      €149.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €74.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      €69.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      €64.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Match Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Match Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Match Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      €149.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €44.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      €139.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      €64.99
      F.C. Barcelona Club
      F.C. Barcelona Club Men's French Terry Graphic Sweatshirt
      F.C. Barcelona Club
      Men's French Terry Graphic Sweatshirt
      €59.99
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      €64.99
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      €64.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €44.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shorts
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shorts
      €74.99
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Home
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Home Knee-high Football Socks
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Home
      Knee-high Football Socks
      €19.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €39.99
      F.C. Barcelona Club Fleece
      F.C. Barcelona Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      F.C. Barcelona Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shorts
      €69.99
      F.C. Barcelona Travel
      F.C. Barcelona Travel Men's Fleece Football Hoodie
      F.C. Barcelona Travel
      Men's Fleece Football Hoodie
      F.C. Barcelona Home
      F.C. Barcelona Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top

      F.C. Barcelona home kits 2023/2024: enhance your game

      Since 1998, we've supplied F.C. Barcelona's home kits in the team's iconic colours of blue and garnet. Whether you're playing on the pitch or cheering for your team, the F.C. Barcelona home kit is designed to help you stay cool.

      F.C. Barcelona shirts are crafted from highly breathable and quick-drying fabrics to keep you comfortable throughout the game. Plus, as part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative, many pieces in the new F.C. Barcelona home kit are made from recycled polyester fibres. The lightweight fabric means movement is easy—so you can stay energised on the pitch while supporting our zero-waste mission.

      Add the finishing touch to your F.C. Barcelona home kit with over-the-calf socks. Our innovative Dri-FIT technology helps feet stay dry, while cushioned soles provide extra support to wear with football boots. On F.C. Barcelona home shirts and shorts, you'll find the iconic Nike Swoosh opposite the team's distinctive club crest. Just pair your choice with your favourite tracksuit jacket and you're ready for the game.

      F.C. Barcelona 2023/2024 Home Kit
      Release date: 21/06/2023
      Colour: Red & navy