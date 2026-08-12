Women's Chelsea shirts 2026/27: channel the excitement
Our passion for the beautiful game began in 1979 when we launched our first Nike football kit. We've been supporting fans and players ever since with premium gear—take our women's Chelsea shirts, for example. Whether you're watching the match on TV or taking a memorable trip to Stamford Bridge, our Chelsea F.C. women's shirts help you feel closer to the action. Each piece is finished with the club's distinctive crest plus our own Nike Swoosh, so your new shirt helps you look the part.
Celebrate with the latest season's designs
Designed in iconic colourways and featuring the newest team graphics, our Chelsea women's shirts are perfect for showcasing your allegiance. We craft our women's Chelsea kits based on the strips worn by your on-pitch heroes and embellish each one with distinctive badging for that essential finishing detail. Expect pitch-accurate hues that give your top instant recognition and standout appeal, and carefully crafted details that ensure your new shirt has an authentic feel and finish.
Pro-quality kit for memorable matches
From after-work and weekend training sessions to tackling your own league match, the best part of the beautiful game is playing it yourself. Thanks to our unique Aero-FIT technology, Chelsea ladies' shirts channel air across your skin to evaporate sweat quickly. Meanwhile, added stretch in the fibres ensures your top moves when you do and holds its shape throughout. The result? You stay cool, focused and collected for longer, so you can put in a great shift—from kick-off to the final whistle.
For the day's adventures
Our T-shirts are a perfect choice to show off your support, wherever life takes you. They're crafted from breathable cotton-rich fabrics that feel gentle on your skin and cut in fuss-free silhouettes that deliver effortless comfort. Opt for short-sleeved styles for sunny days, or stay cosy with long-sleeved tops in thicker materials. And when it comes to design, you'll find simple monochrome options alongside bold badging and contrast details.
Find your fit
At Nike, we're committed to supporting and celebrating fans and players of every body type. That's why our women's Chelsea shirts come in a choice of cuts and sizes, to help everyone find their perfect fit. You can choose neat silhouettes for a fuss-free outline with plenty of freedom to move. Or if you like a more slouchy, boxy shape, look out for relaxed and oversized styles.
Pro-quality materials
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. As part of this initiative, we divert around one billion plastic bottles from landfill each year and recycle them into high-performance yarns to make our sportswear. If you'd like to join us on the journey, choose a women's Chelsea kit with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content.