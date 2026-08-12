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Nike Black Friday Basketball 2026

(100)
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Sabrina 3 'Infinite' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Luka Dončić
Luka Dončić Men's Dri-FIT Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić
Men's Dri-FIT Diamond Shorts
30% off
Luka 5 'Venom'
Luka 5 'Venom' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Venom'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
30% off
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'One 'Lem and Lime' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Oh Sheila'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Oh Sheila' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Oh Sheila'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
KD18 'International Blue'
KD18 'International Blue' Basketball Shoes
KD18 'International Blue'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
30% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
30% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
30% off
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Luka
Luka Men's T-Shirt
Luka
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman Headband
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman
Headband
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover \Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
\Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
30% off
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Wristbands
Jordan Jumpman
Wristbands
27% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey'
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey' Basketball Shoes
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
30% off
Luka 77 'Chicago'
Luka 77 'Chicago' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 'Chicago'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless" Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Milwaukee Bucks Statement Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 SE
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
30% off
Milwaukee Bucks Essential
Milwaukee Bucks Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Milwaukee Bucks Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
30% off
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 40
Air Jordan 40 Basketball Shoes
Air Jordan 40
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Street Flare
Nike Street Flare Basketball Shoes
Nike Street Flare
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Ja Morant
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
30% off
Memphis Grizzlies Essential
Memphis Grizzlies Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Memphis Grizzlies Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
30% off
Jordan
Jordan Basketball UV Shooter Sleeves
Jordan
Basketball UV Shooter Sleeves
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey'
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey' Basketball Shoes
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
30% off
Luka 77 'Chicago'
Luka 77 'Chicago' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 'Chicago'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless" Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Milwaukee Bucks Statement Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 SE
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
30% off
Milwaukee Bucks Essential
Milwaukee Bucks Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Milwaukee Bucks Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
30% off
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 40
Air Jordan 40 Basketball Shoes
Air Jordan 40
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Street Flare
Nike Street Flare Basketball Shoes
Nike Street Flare
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Ja Morant
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
30% off
Memphis Grizzlies Essential
Memphis Grizzlies Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Memphis Grizzlies Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
30% off
Jordan
Jordan Basketball UV Shooter Sleeves
Jordan
Basketball UV Shooter Sleeves
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
30% off

Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys 2026: show your colours

Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.