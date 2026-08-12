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  3. Bags & Backpacks

Backpacks, Bags & Rucksacks

(192)
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
€ 94,99
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
€ 79,99
Nike Air Sport 2
Nike Air Sport 2 Golf Bag
Nike Air Sport 2
Golf Bag
€ 249,99
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (5L)
€ 34,99
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Backpack (24L)
€ 59,99
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€ 37,99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 34,99
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Backpack 2.0 (23L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Backpack 2.0 (23L)
€ 34,99
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Backpack (25L)
€ 49,99
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€ 37,99
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
€ 32,99
Jordan
Jordan Blacktop Backpack (25L)
Jordan
Blacktop Backpack (25L)
€ 74,99
Nike
Nike Lunch Tote Bag with Pencil Case (4L)
Just In
Nike
Lunch Tote Bag with Pencil Case (4L)
€ 29,99
Nike Utility Elite
Nike Utility Elite Backpack (37L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Elite
Backpack (37L)
€ 109,99
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Air Force 1 Backpack (23L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Air Force 1 Backpack (23L)
€ 39,99
Nike Utility Speed
Nike Utility Speed Backpack (27L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Speed
Backpack (27L)
€ 79,99
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
€ 84,99
Nike Utility Power
Nike Utility Power Backpack (33L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power
Backpack (33L)
€ 94,99
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Tote (20L)
Just In
Nike Commute
Tote (20L)
€ 59,99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 37,99
Nike Sportswear Commute
Nike Sportswear Commute Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Commute
Backpack (25L)
€ 69,99
Jordan
Jordan Pro Backpack (33L)
Jordan
Pro Backpack (33L)
€ 84,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
€ 37,99
Nike
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
Just In
Nike
Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
€ 29,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
€ 39,99
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
€ 59,99
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)
€ 29,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Backpack (32.9L)
Jordan Sport
Backpack (32.9L)
€ 99,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
€ 34,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
€ 19,99
Jordan
Jordan Collectors Backpack (31.5L)
Jordan
Collectors Backpack (31.5L)
€ 134,99
Nike Commuter Elite
Nike Commuter Elite Backpack (15L)
Nike Commuter Elite
Backpack (15L)
€ 99,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Shoe Bag
€ 19,99
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Backpack (23.5L)
Jordan
Monogram Backpack (23.5L)
€ 109,99
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
€ 29,99
Nike Carry-On Luggage
Nike Carry-On Luggage 56cm (approx.) Hardshell (52L)
Nike Carry-On Luggage
56cm (approx.) Hardshell (52L)
€ 199,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
€ 84,99
Nike One
Nike One Tote Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Tote Bag (25L)
€ 89,99
Jordan
Jordan Monarch Camera Bag (1L)
Jordan
Monarch Camera Bag (1L)
€ 59,99
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Nike Icon Air Force 1 Card Wallet
Just In
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Card Wallet
€ 24,99
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Harness Waistpack
NikeSKIMS
Women's Harness Waistpack
€ 104,99
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
€ 34,99
Nike Heritage Eugene
Nike Heritage Eugene Tote Bag (63L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene
Tote Bag (63L)
€ 64,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack Nike Academy Backpack
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack
Nike Academy Backpack
€ 49,99
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
€ 64,99
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Duffel Bag (40L)
Jordan
Monogram Duffel Bag (40L)
€ 149,99
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
€ 29,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
€ 42,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
€ 39,99
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
€ 59,99
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)
€ 29,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Backpack (32.9L)
Jordan Sport
Backpack (32.9L)
€ 99,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
€ 34,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
€ 19,99
Jordan
Jordan Collectors Backpack (31.5L)
Jordan
Collectors Backpack (31.5L)
€ 134,99
Nike Commuter Elite
Nike Commuter Elite Backpack (15L)
Nike Commuter Elite
Backpack (15L)
€ 99,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Shoe Bag
€ 19,99
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Backpack (23.5L)
Jordan
Monogram Backpack (23.5L)
€ 109,99
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
€ 29,99
Nike Carry-On Luggage
Nike Carry-On Luggage 56cm (approx.) Hardshell (52L)
Nike Carry-On Luggage
56cm (approx.) Hardshell (52L)
€ 199,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
€ 84,99
Nike One
Nike One Tote Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Tote Bag (25L)
€ 89,99
Jordan
Jordan Monarch Camera Bag (1L)
Jordan
Monarch Camera Bag (1L)
€ 59,99
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Nike Icon Air Force 1 Card Wallet
Just In
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Card Wallet
€ 24,99
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Harness Waistpack
NikeSKIMS
Women's Harness Waistpack
€ 104,99
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
€ 34,99
Nike Heritage Eugene
Nike Heritage Eugene Tote Bag (63L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene
Tote Bag (63L)
€ 64,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack Nike Academy Backpack
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack
Nike Academy Backpack
€ 49,99
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
€ 64,99
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Duffel Bag (40L)
Jordan
Monogram Duffel Bag (40L)
€ 149,99
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
€ 29,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
€ 42,99

Nike backpacks and bags: prepared for every challenge

Stay in control of every detail with a backpack from our collection. Whether you're hitting the gym, smashing your commute or setting off on an adventure, our apparel is designed to keep you on top of your game. We've got a wide range of colours and styles, so it's easy to find something to suit your look. You'll find roomy options made for going all day, as well as compact bags that make it easy to travel light. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh on pockets and metalwork, adding a premium pop. Plus, rucksacks for all ages mean that everyone can be part of the team.


Styles for your everyday


Busy day ahead? With a roomy Nike backpack, you can fit everything you need in one bag. Multiple zip-up pockets help you stay organised. Just throw your training gear in the main compartment and use the smaller pockets for quick access to your essentials. Look out for options that include a padded sleeve for your laptop or tablet, making the transition from work to working out seamless. Going even further? Reach for a Nike rucksack with an insulated hydration pocket on the side and a luggage pass-through to make your travel experience even smoother.


Smart details that make a difference


We make our rucksacks for maximum comfort when you're on the go. We're talking padded, adjustable straps made from smooth material, so they won't dig or twist as you move. Lightweight materials mean your Nike bag won't weigh you down, and water-resistant options help keep your things dry in a downpour. We also use easy-to-clean fabrics, so you can keep yours looking fresh. There's no need to leave anything behind with a front bungee system that gives you extended storage.


Made to keep up


We craft all of our Nike backpacks from durable materials, so there's no limit to your adventure. Densely woven fabrics work to protect your belongings while remaining lightweight and hardwearing. Strong stitching and reinforced material in key areas make sure your bag is up to the challenge. For extra strength, check out designs with metal zips, clips and poppers, which are made to handle extended use. In a hurry? Grab a sleek drawstring bag or a sturdy canvas tote for an easy way to store everything you need for training. When you're ready to run, packs with slimline waistbands give you a streamlined feel and mean you can keep essentials close at hand—wherever the trail takes you.


Looking to the future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a backpack with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're working to protect the future of sport.