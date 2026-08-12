Nike backpacks and bags: prepared for every challenge
Stay in control of every detail with a backpack from our collection. Whether you're hitting the gym, smashing your commute or setting off on an adventure, our apparel is designed to keep you on top of your game. We've got a wide range of colours and styles, so it's easy to find something to suit your look. You'll find roomy options made for going all day, as well as compact bags that make it easy to travel light. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh on pockets and metalwork, adding a premium pop. Plus, rucksacks for all ages mean that everyone can be part of the team.
Styles for your everyday
Busy day ahead? With a roomy Nike backpack, you can fit everything you need in one bag. Multiple zip-up pockets help you stay organised. Just throw your training gear in the main compartment and use the smaller pockets for quick access to your essentials. Look out for options that include a padded sleeve for your laptop or tablet, making the transition from work to working out seamless. Going even further? Reach for a Nike rucksack with an insulated hydration pocket on the side and a luggage pass-through to make your travel experience even smoother.
Smart details that make a difference
We make our rucksacks for maximum comfort when you're on the go. We're talking padded, adjustable straps made from smooth material, so they won't dig or twist as you move. Lightweight materials mean your Nike bag won't weigh you down, and water-resistant options help keep your things dry in a downpour. We also use easy-to-clean fabrics, so you can keep yours looking fresh. There's no need to leave anything behind with a front bungee system that gives you extended storage.
Made to keep up
We craft all of our Nike backpacks from durable materials, so there's no limit to your adventure. Densely woven fabrics work to protect your belongings while remaining lightweight and hardwearing. Strong stitching and reinforced material in key areas make sure your bag is up to the challenge. For extra strength, check out designs with metal zips, clips and poppers, which are made to handle extended use. In a hurry? Grab a sleek drawstring bag or a sturdy canvas tote for an easy way to store everything you need for training. When you're ready to run, packs with slimline waistbands give you a streamlined feel and mean you can keep essentials close at hand—wherever the trail takes you.
Looking to the future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a backpack with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're working to protect the future of sport.