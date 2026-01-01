Nike Air Max Plus By You
Custom Shoes
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This tried-and-tested shoe is back in a variety of neutrals for versatile style. Add a bit of shine with metallic mesh on the upper and iridescent options on the plastic cage. After choosing between 7 different tongue labels, finish it off with personal text on each Air unit. The Air Max Plus is ready for your special touch.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: HF0665-900
Nike Air Max Plus By You
This tried-and-tested shoe is back in a variety of neutrals for versatile style. Add a bit of shine with metallic mesh on the upper and iridescent options on the plastic cage. After choosing between 7 different tongue labels, finish it off with personal text on each Air unit. The Air Max Plus is ready for your special touch.
What's Your Base?
Choose between smooth leather and metallic mesh for a look that's truly you.
Colour-up
Luxe neutrals, sporty classics or all of the above. What will you create?
Express yourself
Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get personal with up to 4 characters on each Air unit. Plus, your name is on the box.
More benefits
- Synthetic upper with lightweight mesh is breathable and durable.
- Plastic cage and midfoot arch create a supportive feel.
- Originally designed for performance running, Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning that lasts.
- Rubber outsole gives you excellent traction.
Nike By You Details
- Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.
- With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: HF0665-900
Nike Air Max Origins
Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.
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Nike Air Max Plus By You
More Info
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.