Shopping Online: A Guide to Ordering Right

LEVEL UP YOUR ORDERS
Move To Zero
Quick Guide to Ordering Right
Did you know returns can have an impact? By choosing the right products the first time around, you can not only save time and effort, but also enjoy them as soon as they arrive.
Getting to Know the Product
Found something you like? On the product page, you can click ‘View Product Details’ to learn more about it before committing. That’s where anything from the product’s materials to the washing instructions and benefits can be found, helping you see if it’s a match even before it embarks on a journey to your doorstep.
Size Guides
The right size can truly make a difference no matter what you’re shopping for. Everyone’s built in their own way, so here are some tips on finding your ideal fit when looking for shoes, apparel and beyond.
Getting a Grip on Apparel
When looking for a perfect fit in apparel, the ‘Size and Fit’ section is the perfect place to start. It gives you the height and size of the fashion model to help you picture how the product might fit you. Check out the size chart for more details or compare the size to that of products you already own. If you’re still unsure, you can also visit a Nike Store to try the apparel.
Choosing Shoes That Fit Right
If you’re looking for a shoe that fits correctly, you can check the size of the pairs you already own or measure your foot and compare it to the size chart. Visit a Nike store near you to take the shoes for a spin and get assistance from a store athlete.
When It Comes to Returns
Despite the convenience of shipping back an item you’d like to return, visiting a store in person makes it easier to get instant support finding the right size and fit. Find a Nike store below to consult one of our store athletes.
Giving Like-New Shoes New Life
When shoes are returned to us, we look for ways to extend their lifespan as part of Move To Zero: our journey toward zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. If they are like-new, gently worn or slightly imperfect, we clean, sanitise and refurbish them by hand before putting them back on our store shelves to help them become someone’s new favourite pair at a reduced price. Purchasing this refurbished product extends its life, keeping it out of landfills and on feet a little longer.