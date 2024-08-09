Nike Athena and Nike Zeus sunglasses offer athletes enhanced focus
Product news
The futuristic shades are designed to be worn prior to and post-competition.
Can the right sunglasses help elevate an athlete's ability to compete? If you think the answer is no, let us introduce you to the Nike Athena and Nike Zeus.
Both the Nike Athena and Nike Zeus can help improve an athlete's focus. Not only do their designs decrease physical distractions for the wearer, but they are also made to give athletes a mental advantage.
Before designing the Nike Athena and Nike Zeus sunglasses, Nike surveyed athletes to determine their desired eyewear features. According to Nike's Chief Innovation Officer John Hoke, most surveyed athletes expressed that they wanted sunglasses that would give them a "mental edge" as well as help them "get totally into the zone".
Hoke added that the "ability to be completely focused and undistracted is so critical for these athletes".
Thus, the futuristic Nike Athena and Nike Zeus sunglasses were born. Intended to be worn by all genders, the Nike Athena and Nike Zeus sunglasses are sure to stand out. The sunglasses have a unique appearance, and their features set them apart from all other eyewear.
The Nike Zeus eyewear was designed to resemble the physical embodiment of "speed". Not only do they look cool, but these glasses are so lightweight that some athletes might even forget they're wearing them. With a handcrafted titanium frame, the Nike Zeus sunglasses are almost mask-like and nearly wrap around the face. What's more, the Nike Zeus sunglasses feature small punctures that increase airflow. This works to help prevent heat pockets from forming in the athlete's face.
Just like the Nike Zeus, the Nike Athena sunglasses are also lightweight. You know that feeling of your eyelashes pushing against the lenses of your sunglasses? The Nike Athena sunglasses were created without screws, which helps to push the lenses of the glasses further from the athlete's face to help prevent this feeling of "lash crash".
The Nike Zeus and Nike Athena sunglasses are made with Nike Max Extreme Lens technology, which helps ensure your eyes don't get too tired while you're on the go.
As if the Nike Athena and Nike Zeus sunglasses weren't innovative enough, they're also both sustainably minded. The sunglasses are made from recycled materials, which comprise at least 40% of the total weight of the Nike Athena sunglasses and at least 20% of the weight of the Nike Zeus sunglasses.
The Nike Athena and Nike Zeus eyewear are available globally on Nike digital platforms from 24 July 2024.