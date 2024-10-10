Ja 2 shoe and apparel collection releases and bolsters hoopsters' style of play

Throughout the process, Morant has taken a hands-on approach to design, including elements like the bold colourways of the Ja 2. For the initial launch, the Ja 2 shoe will debut in "Purple Sky", a purple colourway inspired by the mesmerising depth and power of the night sky, which is as mesmerising at Ja's flashy moves on the court. Further colourways will be released throughout autumn, all driven by Ja's explosive play and personal style. The Ja 2 will feature Morant's signature branding, both on the tongue and heel tab.

In addition to the updated sneaker, the Ja 2 Apparel Collection carries the athlete's flair off the court, featuring artistic prints and graphics that speak to Ja's personal aesthetic and his strong connection to both basketball and youth culture.

The apparel, which includes a hoodie, joggers, shorts and short and long-sleeve tees, merges the function of a game-day kit and the comfort of an off-duty kit. Artistic prints, an exposed zip and a bold colour palette fit Ja's expressive style and connection to youth culture.

The Ja 2 will be released on SNKRS and in selected markets on 26 September 2024. The Silhouette and Apparel Collection will be available in selected regions on Nike.com and selected retailers from 8 October.