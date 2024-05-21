Make sport spaces work for girls

Girls need gear that fits, apparel that suits them, nearby spaces that are clean and safe to manage hygiene needs, and training scheduled in places and at times that won't risk their physical safety. While you can't necessarily build better toilet facilities, you can create a safe and comfortable experience by considering these needs when planning sports sessions and locations.

And remember, lots of girls aren't encouraged to play sport. Just showing up is a risk, so it's even more important for her to have a positive, healthy environment that allows her to feel safe and have fun and is free from discrimination and judgement.