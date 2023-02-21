How to Shoot Free Throws, According to Basketball Coaches and Pros

A free throw offers a unique opportunity to score a point during a basketball game—without interference from the other team. That's why there's often so much pressure from coaches, team-mates and fans to sink that shot when the opportunity presents itself.

Free throws are literally free points for your team, said Jamie Hagiya, a former basketball player for the University of Southern California. Plus, many games are decided by free throws.

"When you get to the end of the game and points start getting tight, you want to make those free throws to win or tie up the game to put it into overtime", said Matt Beeuwsaert (Coach Beez), a former professional basketball player who coaches in Los Angeles, California. In short, it pays to fine-tune your free-throw technique.

(Related: Every Position in Basketball, Explained)

Here, basketball professionals and coaches offer pointers to help you sink every shot.