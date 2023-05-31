3 Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate, According to a Registered Dietitian

If you've ever reached for some chocolate when you were in need of comfort, know that you're not alone. While the sweet taste and decadent texture of the treat may be the main reason why you feel better after enjoying it, there are also legitimate scientific reasons behind dark chocolate improving mood.

Take, for example, a randomised control trial (published in a 2022 issue of The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry) that studied the effect dark chocolate had on mood in healthy adults aged 20 to 30 years old. In the study, the participants either consumed 30 grams of 85 percent or 70 percent dark chocolate each day for three weeks. The control group didn't consume any dark chocolate.

To put 30 grams of chocolate into perspective, that is about one-third of a traditionally sized dark-chocolate bar. What did the researchers find? Those who consumed the 85 percent dark chocolate experienced a significant reduction in feelings of emotional distress, compared with those who only had the 70 percent dark chocolate and the control group. One explanation of this result could be due to the positive effects 85 percent dark chocolate has on the gut microbiome.

Aside from its ability to promote the health and diversity of the gut microbiome, cocoa may beneficially support mood because it's a rich source of polyphenols (naturally occurring beneficial compounds found in plants). Polyphenols have antioxidant properties that can affect mood by lowering inflammation, which is thought to contribute to depression.

A large epidemiological study, published in a 2018 issue of the journal Molecules, suggested that those who followed a diet containing high amounts of polyphenols experienced a reduction of depressive symptoms. One possible reason for this could be that the consumption of dark chocolate lowers cortisol levels. The lowering of these stress-hormone levels may, in turn, help decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression.