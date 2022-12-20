The Best Men's Big-and-tall Shorts by Nike to Shop Now

Stride shorts are built for running: They're ultralight, non-restrictive and breathable to help you stay cool as the miles pile up. Nike Dri-FIT materials evaporate sweat, while a panel of breathable fabric at the back waistband gives extra airflow.

There's even a zip back pocket for your phone to avoid unnecessary holding. This pocket has an internal moisture barrier as well, so your phone won't get damp from sweat.

Nike Stride shorts come in 13cm and 18cm inseams depending on if you prefer a shorter cut or a little more coverage on your runs.

(Related: The Best Nike Running Shorts for Men)