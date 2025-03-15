A'ja Wilson's Nike logo defies expectations

A'ja Wilson has never fitted into a mould. Her dominance on the court and unshakable confidence off it make her presence undeniable. That essence now lives in her signature Nike logo—a gleaming emblem that encapsulates her multi-faceted personality, career and impact. But like all powerful expressions of identity, it wasn't made to be easily understood. It was made to be felt.

"When athletes wear my shoe or any of the pieces from my collection, I want them to feel the power behind that logo. The power to dream big, then put in the work—in style and confidence", A'ja says.