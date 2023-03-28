Running gifts for men: made to perform
Shopping for something to celebrate the runner in your life? There's plenty to choose from in our collection of running gifts for him.
For someone who runs in all weather, opt for a durable hat to keep them protected from the elements. Look out for gear with Nike Therma-FIT—it locks in body heat to help him maintain the perfect temperature. We've also got water-repellent tops and trousers to ensure they stay dry when they're training outside.
Nike running shoes have been winning races since the 1970s. That's why our men's shoes make ideal running gifts—whether he's training for a marathon or jogging around the block. You'll find a range of options, from breathable designs best suited for short distances to racing shoes with responsive cushioning.
No matter how far he runs, high-performance clothing is a must. From tops and jackets to shorts and tights, our gear is designed to help him smash his goals. Choose pieces that feature Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, keeping him feeling fresh and comfortable for longer.
Some of our running presents for him have the Sustainable Materials tag, which means we've used earth-friendly fabrics to craft them. We make recycled polyester from plastic bottles, diverted from landfill. It's part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our commitment to reach net-zero carbon and net-zero waste.