      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Football Shorts
      $40
      Nike Air Max INTRLK Lite
      Nike Air Max INTRLK Lite Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max INTRLK Lite
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $110
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Club
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Club Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Club
      Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      $70
      Nike Swoosh 1
      Nike Swoosh 1 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Swoosh 1
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      $100
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro
      Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot
      $160
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover 2
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover 2 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover 2
      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      $120
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $170
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      $35
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club Younger Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club
      Younger Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      $60
      Nike Multi
      Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi
      Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Top
      $35
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic T-Shirt
      $35
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $100
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1
      Baby & Toddler Shoes
      $80
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $100
      Jordan Break
      Jordan Break Older Kids' Slides
      Jordan Break
      Older Kids' Slides
      $40
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      $130
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy
      Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      $100
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $110
      LeBron XXI 'Freshwater'
      LeBron XXI 'Freshwater' Younger/Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      LeBron XXI 'Freshwater'
      Younger/Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      $200
      Nike Multi
      Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi
      Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      $35
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      $100
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $100
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Top
      $30
      Nike Gym Club
      Nike Gym Club Kids' Bag (25L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Gym Club
      Kids' Bag (25L)
      $45