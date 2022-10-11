The Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag keeps all your training gear—and more—at hand. A side compartment stores shoes separately, while inner and outer pockets help you stay organised. Use it for a trip to the gym or away for the weekend. We've got you covered. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.
Free standard delivery on orders over $200.You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Brasilia 9.5.