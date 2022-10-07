Nike Playlist
Let's Go Play!

Meet Playlist, a YouTube series that's filled with creative activities for kids to try anywhere, any time. Random creative games? Yep! LOL challenges and awesome athlete interviews? Yep again. Explore the activities below and take screen time to PLAYTIME!

Wheel of Sport

The Wheel of Sport brings the element of chance to games and challenges for kids and grown-ups alike.

Shake-Ups

Playtime gets shook by turning classic workout moves, like push-ups and planks, into games, like plank portraits and secret-handshake squats.

Sports Lab

Sports Lab is where all the playful experiments happen. Activities include classic sport game mash-ups and freshly invented games.

#TheReplay ⏪

Pro athletes show kids how to do a quirky sport challenge along with tips to adapt and practise it until kids can master it themselves.

60-Second Hangs ⏱

Best way to spend 60 seconds? Hold an active pose and pepper your favourite athlete with your burning questions.

Additional Activities

Move Together

Get the whole family moving in the Nike Training Club app

Explore Family Workouts

Move Together

Get the whole family moving in the Nike Training Club app

Explore Family Workouts
