How to Run a Better Marathon

As a marathoner, you're probably no stranger to the term "carb-load". Carbs get stored as glycogen and are the body's most readily accessible source of energy, which is why many runners eat more carbohydrates than usual before a race to top off their glycogen stores. But loads of people get the strategy wrong: sorry to say that carb-loading does not mean inhaling loaves of bread, plates of spaghetti and bowls of cereal for weeks leading up to a race.

Instead, you want a more structured approach. About three or four days before your event, shift the makeup of your meals to 70 or 75 percent carbohydrates, still leaving room for protein and healthy fat, says Ryan Maciel, RD, the head performance-nutrition coach for Precision Nutrition. If you just go all out on carbs the night before your race, you'll probably feel sluggish the next day and it's not actually going to increase your glycogen stores. Your body can't do that in one night, he says.

Also, practise carb-loading in the days leading up to some of your longest runs so you know what's going to work for you, says Monique Ryan, RDN, a sports nutritionist who advises professional endurance athletes and teams. That way, you won't face any surprises before hitting the starting line.