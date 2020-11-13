How Short or Long Should a Workout Be?

How to Snack Yourself Fit

To maintain or even progress your strength and definition, do the most effective version of your workout you can with the time you have. According to Nike Master Trainer Joe Holder, who's a fan of exercise snacking, that means doing two things.



The first: Work harder in a standalone burst than you would during a longer workout. When you go all out, you recruit more of the fast-twitch muscle fibres needed for quick, powerful movements, like sprinting, jumping and Olympic lifting. If you do this, you can replicate the training load of a longer workout in a fraction of the time, says Gibala.



For example, say you were planning on doing three sets of 10 push-ups at the gym, but for whatever reason, you can't make it there. Instead of doing 10 push-ups three times throughout the day, train to failure—as in, do as many reps as you can (with good form) within each set, for as many sets as you have time for, says Holder. Another way to dial up the intensity is to slow down each rep, which increases your time under tension. This strengthens muscles by making them work for longer.



The second: Perform complex moves, like high-knee running in place, Spiderman push-ups or thrusters (squats with a press). These rope in multiple muscle groups to maximise the efficiency of your mini WOD. "Not only will you strengthen more areas of the body at once, but you'll also get your heart rate up faster than you would working just one muscle, so you get more of a metabolic pay-off too", Holder says.