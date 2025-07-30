Nike Woven

Trousers & TightsShorts
Gender 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Fleece 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Insulation Type 
(0)
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Unstructured Tennis Cap
€ 29,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Jordan Rise Cap
Jordan Rise Cap Adjustable Hat
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Rise Cap
Adjustable Hat
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Nike Flex Rep 4.0 Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 44,99
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's High-Pile Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's High-Pile Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Paris Saint-Germain Phenom Elite
Paris Saint-Germain Phenom Elite Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Woven Pants
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Phenom Elite
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Woven Pants
€ 94,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Pleated Tennis Skirt
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Pleated Tennis Skirt
€ 74,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€ 59,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
€ 59,99
Jordan Apex
Jordan Apex Bucket Hat
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Apex
Bucket Hat
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
€ 19,99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Puffer Jacket
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Puffer Jacket
€ 184,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
€ 109,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Trail Stride
Nike Trail Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Stride
Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football Coaches' Jacket
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football Coaches' Jacket
€ 89,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Shorts
€ 59,99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
€ 24,99

Nike woven apparel and accessories: smooth and breathable

Get ready to move in woven apparel and accessories that help you perform at your best. Take our versatile jackets, for example. Styles crafted with Nike Therma-FIT technology help manage your body's natural heat, so you stay warm in cold-weather conditions. We've got classic long-sleeved silhouettes, along with sleeveless gilets that give you extra flexibility. Caught in the rain? Puffer jackets with Nike Storm-FIT technology protect against wind and water, so you'll stay dry in any weather. What's on the inside matters too. That's why we've got jackets with PrimaLoft® ThermoPlume® insulation that keeps heat locked in.


The Nike woven collection has it all. Explore shorts made from durable cotton ripstop fabric. This breathable woven fabric feels lightweight, so you have the flexibility to move to your fullest. Plus, a touch of elastane gives it a comfortable stretch. Heading to the golf course? Whether you're hitting balls on the driving range or playing 18 holes, our trousers have four-way stretch-knit fabric that won't hold you back. Plus, sweat-wicking capabilities keep you dry and comfortable until your game's finished.


Keep cool in breathable woven hats. Our bucket hats provide 360-degree coverage, so you're protected from every angle. Want to feel cosy? Choose a beanie crafted from soft and stretchy knit yarn. In our woven collection, we've also got caps with six-panel designs. These classic hats are made from unstructured twill with a smooth texture, so you'll want to wear them all day. Look out for mesh inserts that provide the ventilation you need.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven designs with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.