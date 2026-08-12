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Women's Dance Clothing

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Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€ 64,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
€ 89,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
€ 47,99
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's T-shirt
€ 29,99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 29,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 42,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's T-Shirt
€ 34,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
€ 54,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
€ 42,99
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 54,99
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
€ 24,99
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Women’s dance clothing: move to the beat

Move with confidence in women’s dancewear from Nike. Our collection of women’s dance clothing is home to sleek separates and sets that'll have you feeling your best in the studio—from the first beat to the last.

Practising complex choreography? Move confidently in Nike dance clothes for women. Our women’s leggings provide plenty of support as you stretch, step and pivot. The tight-fitting style gives you a streamlined shape as you move. Each pair is crafted from premium fabrics to elevate your performance: Nike’s innovative Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, while InfinaSoft fabrics offer extra layers of cosiness.

Want additional comfort as you rehearse your routine? Look for soft joggers and sweatpants in our women’s dancewear collection. With oversized silhouettes and designs, they provide relaxed options when you're warming up and cooling down. Team joggers, leggings or sweatpants with a dance sports bra for more support. Smooth, lightweight fabric allows breathability, while a racerback style promotes airflow in high-heat areas—keeping you composed and focused on the beat.

Whether you’re on your way to the studio or heading home after rehearsals, Nike women's dancewear is crafted with ultimate comfort in mind. Our dance outfits for women include a mix of cosy sweatshirts and hoodies to take you from the street to the studio. Oversized crew-neck designs offer plenty of room for movement, while elongated ribbing on the cuffs adds comfort and structure. Looking to stay warm? Opt for hoodies crafted with soft brushed fleece to keep you snug in colder weather. Pair yours with Swoosh-stamped dance leggings for a coordinated look or style as a sleek separate.