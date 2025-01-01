Leggings for summer: confident style in the heat
When things warm up, keep cool in our summer trousers. You'll discover our high-performing designs in soft knit fabrics alongside innovative hiking pairs with UV finishes. Plus, compressive leggings let you train in confidence. Expect squat-proof, midweight materials that smooth and sculpt, and take your workout look to the next level.
Comfort throughout your session
Our trousers for summer are made from soft fabric that moves as you power through your training regime. Take our summer tights, for example. We've designed them to be close-fitting to give a body-hugging feel. Fewer seams make for a smoother finish and less chance of chafing. Meanwhile, wide elasticated waistbands hold them in place without pinching or binding. Experience support and shaping around your core for full confidence as you go into a deep squat or a heavy lift. If you prefer a looser fit, check out our range of bootcut trousers and flared leggings—ideal for a HIIT or yoga class. Non-sheer materials keep everything covered without compromising on that streamlined look.
Don't sweat it
Warm weather calls for high-performing clothing made from breathable materials and moisture-wicking fabrics. Some of our leggings for summer are designed with mesh panels that wrap around your calves. This lets air flow so you can keep cool during intense workouts. You'll also find Nike summer trousers crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric moves sweat away from your skin for quick evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Joggers that go the extra mile
Whatever the season, early morning runs and warm-up sessions call for extra layers you can take off when you need to. Our selection of trousers for summer includes timeless joggers in midweight fleece and versatile French terry. This lightweight, cotton-rich material is ideal for warmer weather as it's naturally breathable and absorbent. Plus, you'll find it smooth to touch on the outside, with tiny unbrushed loops on the inside that feel soft against skin.
Quality clothing for epic adventures
Our summer trousers are designed for activity seekers and curious explorers, which is why we've made them versatile and comfortable. Think lightweight, UV-blocking designs that make sure you stay protected from the sun's rays without the bulk. Look out for styles featuring an encased elasticated waistband with an internal drawcord for the perfect fit. Bungees at the hem let you adjust the shape for a customised touch. You'll also find pairs with water-repellent finishes, so you'll stay dry in wet weather.
Small details, big difference
Whether you're looking for summer leggings, hiking trousers or tracksuit bottoms, expect plenty of thoughtful details in our designs. We've added pockets to many of our styles—from deep press-stud pockets on our trousers to drop-in pockets at the back of our tights that keep a streamlined profile. Zips ensure your valuables stay securely stashed while you work out.
Racing for the planet
We want our future generations to enjoy many more seasons to come. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose Nike summer trousers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.