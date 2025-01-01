Kids' swimsuits: unleash their potential
From their first swim session to podium finishes, our kids' swimsuits help them get the most from their time in the water. We make our swimwear from durable materials that combine smart looks with lasting resistance to chlorine. Look out for added stretch in the fabric to ensure your kids' swimming costume moves with them and holds its shape.
Because young athletes need to feel comfortable and confident as they train, we design our swimming suits for kids in neat silhouettes that offer solid coverage. You'll find a choice of necklines to match their preference, as well as practical strap and back styles that hold everything in place through each stroke, turn and dive. Meanwhile, full linings provide extra support and confidence.
At Nike, we believe young athletes deserve pro-quality clothing that will help them hone their skills. Future pool superstars will appreciate kids' swimsuits made in sleek, streamlined cuts that reduce drag as they move through the water. Meanwhile, elastic waistbands and neat internal drawcords provide secure wear, so they can focus on their performance. And because comfort is key to a great swim, they'll also find flat seams that diminish chafing.
Sporting apparel should work hard and look great too, so we make our children's swimsuits in a choice of colours and prints to suit their style. Simple black designs are fuss-free, while bright colour-pop hues ensure youngsters are easy to spot during training sessions and competitions. Keep an eye out for our iconic Swoosh that gives their new swimwear its authentic stamp of quality, with options from all-over logo motifs to discreet badging on the chest.