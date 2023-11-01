Girls' clothing: empowered to achieve
We took our name from the Greek Goddess of Victory, because empowering female athletes is at the heart of our mission. Since 1978, we've been proud to create the gear women and girls need to achieve their sporting goals.
Our range of girls' sports clothes uses performance materials to support her as she plays. Dri-FIT fabrics wick sweat away from the skin to keep her comfortable throughout tough training sessions. Plus, breathable panels add extra ventilation where she needs it most. Specialist compression layers boost circulation and protect muscles against injury. And supportive sports bras give her the confidence and comfort she needs to excel.
As part of our Nike Move to Zero programme, we're committed to reducing our environmental impact. That's why we use fabrics made with recycled plastic bottles in our sports clothes for girls. We spin materials like old fishing nets and carpets into performance nylons. And since 2020, 100% of our cotton has been certified organic, recycled or grown under the Better Cotton Initiative.