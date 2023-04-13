Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Tights & Leggings

      Girls' Black Leggings

      Joggers & SweatpantsTights & Leggings
      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      Black
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Air Essential
      Nike Air Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Younger Kids' Leggings
      Nike Sportswear
      Younger Kids' Leggings
      €19.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €32.99
      Nike Air Essential
      Nike Air Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Air Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      €29.99
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') Swoosh Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') Swoosh Leggings
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') Graphic Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') Graphic Leggings
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      €27.99
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Girls') 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Girls') 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      €32.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €32.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Older Kids' Jumpman Sustainable Leggings
      Jordan
      Older Kids' Jumpman Sustainable Leggings
      €27.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      Nike Shine Leggings
      Nike Shine Leggings Younger Kids' Leggings
      Nike Shine Leggings
      Younger Kids' Leggings
      €24.99
      Jordan Paris Saint-Germain Leggings
      Jordan Paris Saint-Germain Leggings Older Kids' Leggings
      Jordan Paris Saint-Germain Leggings
      Older Kids' Leggings
      €44.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Nike Print Pack Leggings
      Nike Print Pack Leggings Younger Kids' Leggings
      Nike Print Pack Leggings
      Younger Kids' Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Icon Clash
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Icon Clash Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Training Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Icon Clash
      Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Training Leggings

      Girls' black leggings: put performance first

      What's the difference between how we make our black leggings for girls and sportswear for pros? Simply the size. Whether they're a seasoned competitor or taking their first steps on the track, our girls' black sports leggings equip them with the same technology as the professionals.

      We're talking smart Dri-FIT fabric to wick sweat away from skin and keep girls cool and comfortable. Plus, super-stretchy material that responds to their every move to offer exceptional flexibility. Our range features a variety of high- and mid-rise waists, so it's easy for them to find their perfect fit.

      Look out for branded waistbands bringing a bold pop to some pairs, as well as our iconic Swoosh. On chilly days, opt for a pair of full-length girls' black leggings to lock in heat. In warmer weather, swap them out for shorts for maximum breathability. When she's looking for inner peace, our black yoga leggings follow her body's natural lines so she can stretch with ease.