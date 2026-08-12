Father's Day Gifts

(82)
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
€ 99,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
€ 44,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
€ 32,99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 104,99
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€ 37,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
€ 24,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
€ 24,99
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
€ 94,99
Nike Tour Classic 4
Nike Tour Classic 4 Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)
Nike Tour Classic 4
Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)
€ 29,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
€ 37,99
Nike Intensity
Nike Intensity Men's Training Belt
Nike Intensity
Men's Training Belt
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 47,99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 144,99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Mid Layer
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Mid Layer
€ 69,99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Dura Feel 10
Nike Dura Feel 10 Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)
Nike Dura Feel 10
Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)
€ 14,99
Nike Tour Classic 4
Nike Tour Classic 4 Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)
Nike Tour Classic 4
Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)
€ 29,99
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoe
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoe
€ 119,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
€ 32,99
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
€ 47,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
€ 89,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
€ 119,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
€ 24,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential
Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
27% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Diamond Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 99,99
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Pool Towel
Nike Club
Pool Towel
€ 44,99
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€ 37,99
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 15,99
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
€ 159,99
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 124,99
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Knit Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
€ 27,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Jacket
€ 119,99
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Waistpack (3L)
€ 27,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
€ 32,99
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
€ 47,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
€ 89,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
€ 119,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
€ 24,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential
Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
27% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Diamond Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 99,99
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Pool Towel
Nike Club
Pool Towel
€ 44,99
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€ 37,99
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 15,99
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
€ 159,99
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 124,99
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Knit Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
€ 27,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Jacket
€ 119,99
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Waistpack (3L)
€ 27,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 27,99

Father's Day gift ideas: give the gift of performance

Show your love for Dad with Father's Day gifts from Nike. Whether he's a committed athlete or just likes to keep active, we've got you covered. Expect sweat-wicking training tops and tanks for the dad who loves hitting the gym. When he's on the go, we've got jackets to keep the warmth in and versatile bags so he can keep his stuff secure. To help him unwind in comfort after a workout, choose relaxed pieces like soft shorts and joggers.

Our Father's Day gift collection features bold designs that stand out, and subtle options for dads who like to keep their look under the radar. Choose a cosy hoodie for chilly days so he can layer up. Our high-performance styles combine functional utility with streetwear flair, so he'll look and feel his best, whether he's on a challenging run or unwinding.

Innovative presents for dad

Make your dad's day extra special with our selection of trainers, sportswear and accessories. Find high-performance materials and comfortable fits, so they can focus on what they enjoy without distractions. On the hunt for gear that's kinder to the planet and your conscience? Look for the Sustainable Materials tag to find pieces made with innovative recycled fabrics.

Whatever his sporting obsession, you'll find options designed to keep him comfortable all day long. Not sure what gear he'll love the most? Choose a Nike gift card so he can choose his favourites.