Corinthians kits 2026/27: power in every thread
Bring a Brazilian flavour to your sportswear collection with the latest Corinthians kit. Whether you're cheering them on from the stands or stepping onto the pitch yourself, our range is designed to support your every move. We craft our Corinthians F.C. kit with the same pro technology you'll see on the world stage, because we believe everyone deserves the best sports experience. Expect lightweight jerseys, comfy shorts and heat-locking jumpers that step up to every challenge.
Innovative fabric for total comfort
Want to stay cool and dry when you're pushing yourself to the max? Our Corinthians shirts feature Aero-FIT technology, which channels airflow across your skin to evaporate sweat in seconds. It's built to lift the fabric away from your body so it never sticks, while the lightweight, stretchy fabric lets you lean into every twist and tackle without being held back. We've built it to last, so there's no limit on how hard you can play.
Smart construction that's designed for success
Nothing should hold you back from playing your best. So, we've crafted our new Corinthians kits with flatlock seams and smooth fabric to help prevent irritation. Ventilation zones enhance breathability during intense sessions, and relaxed fits give you plenty of room to move. Elasticated waistbands offer extended comfort and can be secured with drawstring ties to help them stay in place. Look out for zip-up pockets in some of our styles, allowing you to keep essentials close at hand.
Authentic details
Every piece in our range of Corinthians football shirts is branded with our iconic Swoosh to give it a premium touch. You'll also find the club's crest stitched onto the chests and cuffs, just like on the pros. Swatch-perfect colours for home, away and beyond make it simple to match the team wherever they're playing. Plus, sizes for all ages mean the whole family can be part of the team. Look out for numbered metal tags at the hems of our Corinthians jerseys—giving them an extra touch of authenticity.
You're covered in all weathers
Gearing up to play in balmy conditions? Choose a short-sleeved Corinthians shirt and shorts for an airy feel as you up the intensity. When the temperature drops, look out for long-sleeved options and fleece-lined sweatshirts. Zip-up hoodies are easy to throw on and off, offering maximum versatility. Or, with rain clouds on the horizon, go for a jacket with a water-repellent coating to keep water out.
High-performance materials
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. That's why we use recycled materials to make pieces in our Corinthians kits. Think durable yarn spun from old plastic bottles, fishing nets and carpets. To join our journey, choose pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag, which means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content by weight.