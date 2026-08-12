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Winter Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
€ 129,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
€ 84,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Pullover Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Pullover Hoodie
€ 99,99
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Canwell Glacier
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
€ 199,99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€ 109,99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Crew
€ 94,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
€ 89,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Crew
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Crew
€ 94,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
€ 119,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
€ 84,99
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
€ 74,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
€ 39,99
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
€ 44,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose 1/4-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose 1/4-Zip Hoodie
€ 54,99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Quarter-Zip Top
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Quarter-Zip Top
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
€ 54,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99

Winter hoodies: lock in warmth

Layer up in Nike's winter hoodies and sweatshirts for all-day comfort. Our Therma-FIT technology features double-brushed microfibre fleece that retains energy and reduces heat loss without adding bulk. The result? A lightweight, cosy fit to keep your workouts going—no matter how much the temperature drops.

We believe that the best designs combine function and form. From casual fits to athletic windbreakers, you've got plenty of choices that hit the sweet spot. Relaxed half-zipped options are great for outdoor runs as you can adjust airflow with ease. Plus, pocketed styles let you stash your phone and other valuables securely while you're on the move. For maximum cosiness, opt for winter hoodies that come in soft fleece to keep the chilly winds out. Choose warm hoodies with ribbed cuffs in classic black, grey or navy blue colours to add to your everyday staples. Or, you could opt for graphic prints and bright hues for an elevated look—embroidered with the iconic Nike Swoosh for extra impact.

Want all-day comfort? You'll love our Tech Fleece—an innovative fabric that pioneered the move towards lightweight winterwear. We still use this durable fabric today, and you'll spot it throughout our range of hoodies and sweatshirts. Our latest high-performance material, Nike Forward, also takes its hoodie game seriously. What sets this cutting-edge fabric apart is the ultra-thin, needle-punched layers. This means you can enjoy maximum airflow, while still staying warm. Plus, in comparison to traditional knitwear, Nike Forward reduces the carbon footprint of the manufacturing process by an average of 75%. It's a crucial part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero waste and net-zero emissions. You'll spot other sustainable materials across the range, too, such as recycled polyester spun from old plastic bottles. Look out for the Sustainable Materials tag to join our journey to a better future.